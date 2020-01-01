Top U.S. envoy discloses his resolutions for 2020

The attached list of activities Harris wants to do in 2020 includes visiting South Korea's central North Chungcheong Province, learning to make the Korean dish of "japchae," commemorating the centenary of Philip Habib's birth, honoring the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War, visiting the southern island of Koje and the landing of the "Ship of Miracles," and continuing to "support our ironclad U.S.-ROK Alliance."