(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 2)

It is encouraging that the White House still has hopes for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue. On Tuesday, the White House said President Trump's historic summits with Kim are among his top diplomatic achievements in office. "President Trump has held two historic summits with North Korea and earlier this year became the first president to cross the DMZ into North Korea," the White House said in a press release. "The administration has maintained tough sanctions on North Korea while negotiations have taken place." We are not sure whether this toned-down message will impress Kim, but we can see the U.S. trying to avoid a rhetorical war that could raise tensions.