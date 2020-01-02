(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 2)

The "new path" North Korea threatened likely refers to breaking away from denuclearization talks with Washington that have taken place episodically over the last two years. If the North had fired an advanced ICBM as a "Christmas gift" to the United States, as threatened, it could have raised a risk of war. Previously, North Korea had pledged not to resume ICBM or nuclear testing. Fortunately, Pyongyang refrained from crossing that particular line, probably to avoid provoking U.S. President Donald Trump. If Kim had resorted to a missile provocation, it could have posed an extra burden to him in returning to the simultaneous pursuit of economic development and nuclear armaments. Due to this dilemma, Kim stopped short of making his signature New Year's speech on the morning of Jan. 1.