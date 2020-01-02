Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon appoints Choo Mi-ae as new justice minister

07:40 January 02, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with details; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Choo Mi-ae, a judge-turned-politician, as justice minister Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

Accordingly, the post has been filled after more than two months of vacancy from Cho Kuk's resignation

Moon nominated Choo, a five-term lawmaker who led the ruling Democratic Party, as justice minister on Dec. 5, 2019.

She went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing last year. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party refused to adopt a formal hearing report.

Choo Mi-ae, appointed to lead the Ministry of Justice, attends the National Assembly's confirmation hearing on Dec. 30, 2019. (Yonhap)

Moon requested lawmakers to forward the report to him by New Year's Day. The parliament has not sent it to him.

The president can appoint a minister without the National Assembly's approval, while such a confirmation hearing is mandatory.

Choo's tenure has already begun, Cheong Wa Dae said, with Moon expected to give her a letter of appointment in a formal ceremony later Thursday.

