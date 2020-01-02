Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Jan. 2
08:20 January 02, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Moon appoints Choo Mi-ae as new justice minister
-- N.K. leader pays respect to late leaders to mark new year
-- 'Ashfall,' winner of year-end box-office race
Economy & Finance
-- Conglomerates' new year biz plans
-- Data on auto sales in 2019
(END)
Keyword