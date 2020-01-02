Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai E&C

Hyundai E&C bags US$530 mln deal from Qatar

15:09 January 02, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., a major South Korean builder, said Thursday it has clinched a 613 billion-won (US$530 million) order to build an office building in Qatar.

Hyundai E&C said it has received a letter of award from Qatar's Lusail Real Estate Development Company for the project to build a 70-story building, including five underground floors, in Lusail City Financial District in Qatar by the end of October 2022.

Hyundai E&C has so far won orders worth $9.4 billion for 22 projects in Qatar since 1979, when the South Korean builder first clinched an order to build a hotel in the Persian Gulf state.

This graphic image, provided by Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., shows an image of two buildings to be built in Qatar. Hyundai E&C won an order for one of the two buildings. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK