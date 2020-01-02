SsangYong's Dec. sales fall 8.8 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Thursday its sales fell 8.8 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak overseas demand.
SsangYong Motor sold 12,923 vehicles in December, down from 14,177 units a year ago, due to lower overseas demand for the G4 Rexton and Rexton Sports SUV, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 0.8 percent to 10,574 units last month from 10,656 a year ago. Exports plunged 33 percent to 2,349 units from 3,521 during the same period, it said.
For the whole of 2019, sales fell 6.5 percent to 132,799 autos from 141,995 in the year-ago period, according to the automaker.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85 percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
