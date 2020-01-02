S. Korea voices deep concern over recent rocket attack in Iraq
SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday expressed deep concerns over last week's rocket attack on a military base in northern Iraq that killed one American civilian contractor and wounded several U.S. and Iraqi service members.
The attack occurred on the K1 coalition base in the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday. The United States is reportedly looking into the possibility of an Iranian-backed militia group being involved in the strike.
"Our government is deeply concerned that the attack on the K1 base resulted in U.S. and Iraqi casualties, and hopes that the situation in the region will stabilize quickly," Kim In-chul, spokesman for Seoul's foreign ministry, wrote in a commentary.
The spokesman also voiced concerns that pro-Iranian demonstrators trespassed into the U.S. Embassy compound in Iraq earlier this week amid growing anti-American sentiment in the Middle East country.
"The protection of foreign diplomatic missions and their staff should proceed faithfully in accordance with international law," he said.
