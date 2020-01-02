Go to Contents
Hyundai, Kia aim to sell 7.54 mln vehicles in 2020

15:44 January 02, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday they are targeting to sell a combined 7.54 million vehicles this year, a 4.8 percent increase from a year earlier.

In 2020, Hyundai Motor aims to sell 4.58 million vehicles and Kia targets to sell 2.96 million units in global markets, the companies said in separate regulatory filings.

For the whole of 2019, the two carmakers sold a total of 7.19 million vehicles, the filings showed.

This file photo shows the headquarters of Hyundai Kia Motor Group in southern Seoul, South Korea. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

