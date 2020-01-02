Go to Contents
Festivals Calendar - January 2020

16:22 January 02, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in January.

* Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

When: Jan. 11-Feb. 2

Where: Hwacheon Stream, Hwacheon, Gangwon Province

Enjoy fishing for mountain trout under the thick ice on Hwacheon Stream, the source of the North Han River. Catch trout with your bare hands, compete in a creative sled competition, play football on the ice or try bobsledding.

For more information, call 1688-3005 or visit http://www.narafestival.com.

This photo of Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival is downloaded from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Cheongpyeong Trout Festival

When: Jan. 4-Feb. 23

Where: Cheongpyeong, Gyeonggi Province

Cheongpyeong is a town about one hour east of Seoul in Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province. It is a popular destination for Koreans as it is situated on the banks of a beautiful lake with dramatic mountains surrounding it, populated by resorts focusing on water sports. Visitors can enjoy trout fishing and various winter sports, like snowmobile riding.

For more information, call 031-585-9449 or visit http://www.cpfestival.net.

This photo of Cheongpyeong Trout Festival is downloaded from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Haeundae Polar Bear Swim Festival

When: Jan. 4-5

Where: Haeundae Beach, Busan

Haeundae Beach, located on the southern coast, is one of the greatest tourist attractions in Busan and also the venue of the annual Polar Bear swimming contest. The tournament involves running about 10 meters on the white sand, jumping into the ocean and then swimming 80 meters. Before the start of the tournament, participants can enjoy a wide variety of games and recreational activities on the white sand. Participants can also rest at a hotel sauna and enjoy a meal after the tournament is over. Registration is required.

For further information, call 070-5154-9944~5 or visit http://bear.busan.com.

This photo of Haeundae Polar Bear Swim Festival is downloaded from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Mount Taebaek Snow Festival

When: Jan. 10-19

Where: Mount Taebaek Provincial Park, Taebaek City, Gangwon Province

Various events will be held in the highlands of Taebaek Mountain, 800 meters above sea level, during this 10-day festival. The program includes a snow sculpture competition for college students, snowball fights, snow rafting, concerts and a fireworks show. Snow sculptures produced under various themes will be on display.

For more information, contact the Taebaek City tourism and cultural division at 033-550-2085 or visit http://tour.taebaek.go.kr.

This photo of Mount Taebaek Snow Festival is downloaded from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


