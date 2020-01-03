(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 3)

While shifting to confrontation, however, Kim did not entirely rule out the possibility of negotiations with the U.S. For the shift, he attached a precondition: "If the U.S. keeps pursuing a policy hostile to North Korea to the end." But he should know that as long as he tries to keep his grip on nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, the door to negotiations can hardly be opened. Pyongyang has used negotiations to buy time for arms development, get something from the U.S. or make the U.S. and South Korea lower their guard.