(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 3)

A year ago, the problem was the fall of deposit rates, forcing many landlords to borrow money as they could not repay the deposit when the rental contract expired and the rate decreased. That changed when the Moon administration unveiled a new education policy late last year, pushing up rental prices in good school districts in Seoul, particularly Gangnam. The Dec. 16 measures added fuel to the rising trend of rental deposits due to a higher property holding tax, the burden of which homeowners passed on to their tenants. If the market instability continues, a new anti-speculation package will be necessary to again bring soaring rents and home prices under control.