No turning back for posted KBO player Kim Jae-hwan despite slow market: agent

Kim Pyung-ki of Seoul-based agency Sportizen said there will be no turning back for his client, who must agree to a contract by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, or 7 a.m. Monday Seoul time. If he can't sign a deal this time around, Kim Jae-hwan won't be eligible to be posted again until November and must return to his original Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club, the Doosan Bears.

