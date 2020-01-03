Hyundai, Kia's EV exports more than double in 2019
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Friday their combined electric vehicle exports more than doubled last year.
In 2019, Hyundai and Kia exported 63,414 electric vehicles, jumping from 27,798 units a year earlier, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.
Shipments of their environment-friendly vehicles, including plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicle models, also jumped 16 percent to 226,581 units last year from the previous year's 195,684, it said.
The country's two biggest carmakers have strengthened their eco-friendly vehicle lineups in order to preemptively respond to strict emission standards in regions like Europe.
Hyundai sells pure electric models like the Ioniq and the Kona Electric, while Kia sells the Niro Electric and Soul electric boxcar in global markets.
Hyundai and Kia expect exports of all-electric and environment-friendly vehicles to make double-digit growth this year as demand for less-emitting models is rising in Europe and the United States.
The carmakers sold a combined 7.19 million autos globally last year, missing their annual sales target of 7.55 million units due to weak sales in China and emerging markets.
In 2020, they aim to achieve 7.54 million units helped by new models, such as the Genesis GV80 SUV, Hyundai Tucson SUV and Kia Sportage SUV set to be released this year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)