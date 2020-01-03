Samsung CEO stresses personalized technology, open collaboration
Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- A key executive at Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday emphasized that the company will pursue personalized technology that can erase boundaries between the digital and physical worlds, hinting that it will beef up efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.
Kim Hyun-suk, president and CEO of Samsung's Consumer Electronics division, said that the South Korean tech giant is preparing to lead what he calls "the Age of Experience."
"The Age of Experience will be defined by personalized technology that meets your needs," he said in an editorial posted on the company's website. "Instead of changing your routine to incorporate more devices, your devices will work seamlessly for you."
Kim added Samsung is "uniquely positioned" to lead the era of connectivity with its AI, IoT and Internet 5G telecommunication technologies.
"With the emergence of AI and IoT, finally enabled by the power of 5G, the start of 2020 marks a moment where the realization of our vision for an intelligently connected world becomes a reality," he said.
To achieve its goals, Kim said Samsung will be open to working with others.
"At Samsung, innovation is about maximizing human potential and working with our valued partners through open collaboration to develop technologies that advance humanity," he said.
Kim is one of the keynote speakers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is expected to further explain Samsung's future strategy at the world's biggest tech expo.
