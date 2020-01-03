LG Electronics to introduce expanded 8K TV lineup at CES
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's major electronics maker, said Friday it will unveil new 8K TV models with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features at the upcoming tech expo in the United States as the company is eager to expand its presence in the next-generation TV market.
LG Electronics said it will showcase eight TVs, with new 77 and 65-inch class models, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new TV models are additions to LG's existing 88 and 75-inch screen sizes in its OLED and NanoCell TV lineup.
LG said every 2020 model earned 8K Ultra HD certification from the U.S. Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which requires a minimum 50 percent contrast modulation threshold with at least 33 million active pixels.
8K TV is tapped as the next big thing in the TV market as it offers four times the number of pixels of a 4K UHD screen and 16 times that of a full HD screen. Having so many pixels means a higher image density, which should deliver a clearer, better defined picture.
LG Electronics said that its latest 8K TVs come with upgraded AI and deep learning technologies, which will deliver optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content.
The company also said its 8K TVs will be equipped with an upgraded voice control system, which will be available in 144 countries.
