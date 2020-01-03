Go to Contents
JYJ's Kim Jae-joong to tour six Asian cities

11:42 January 03, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- Singer Kim Jae-joong of JYJ will begin a six-city Asian tour later this month, his management agency said Friday.

The three-month tour will kick off in Seoul on Jan. 18-19 at the Peace Hall of Kyunghee University and continue in Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei and Macao, according to C-Jes Entertainment.

Kim, a member of the Korean pop group JYJ, will release his first Korean-language album in four years, titled "Love Ballad," on Jan. 14.

Debuting as an original member of boy band TVXQ in 2013, the 33-year old has also acted in TV dramas, including "Dr. Jin" (2012) and "Manhole" (2017).

South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong's Asian tour package provided by C-Jes Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

