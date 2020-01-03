Go to Contents
Vietnamese steel products using Korean substrate circumvent duties

11:44 January 03, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Commerce Department has said certain Vietnamese steel products using South Korean substrate circumvented U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

"We determine that exports to the United States of CORE produced in Vietnam from HRS or CRS substrate manufactured in Korea are circumventing the Korea CORE Orders," the department said in final affirmative determinations of circumvention posted on the Federal Register on Dec. 26, referring to corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE), carbon hot-rolled steel (HRS) and cold-rolled steel flat products (CRS).

