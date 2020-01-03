Navy resumes operation of Wildcat choppers after inspection
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Navy resumed the operation of AW-159 naval helicopters on Friday, about a month after they were grounded since one of them showed signs of a malfunction during a flight.
In November, one of the shipborne, anti-submarine choppers named Wildcat made "a preventive landing" during patrol operations after a slight vibration was detected.
The investigation found that one of its components, called a rotor vibration damper, was dysfunctional because of a fatigue crack that developed due to unidentified causes, the Navy said, adding that all the remaining choppers did not have such problems.
The Navy currently operates eight AW-159 choppers manufactured by Leonardo Helicopters of Italy.
"After inspections, we resumed the operation of the seven choppers as of 10 a.m. starting with test flights," a Navy officer said.
"We will continue to carry out an investigation into what caused the part to be broken along with the manufacturer," he added.
