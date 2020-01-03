Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea

Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 January 03, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Dec. 28 -- N. Korea holds first-day session of a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party

29 -- N.K. party meeting discusses 'offensive measures' for security

29 -- U.S. says it has many 'tools' to deal with N.K. 'Christmas gift'

30 -- Pompeo says U.S. hopes N. Korea chooses path of peace

31 -- N.K. leader calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures' ahead of end-of-year deadline
Jan. 1 -- N.K. leader warns of 'new strategic weapon'

-- Trump says N.K. leader is 'man of his word' on denuclearization (Dec. 31 U.S. time)

-- Bolton says U.S. should fully resume military exercises with S. Korea

2 -- State media reports N.K. leader's visit to mausoleum of grandfather, father to mark new year

-- U.S. defense secretary urges N.K. leader to exercise restraint
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK