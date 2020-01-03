Hwacheon ice fishing festival opens to foreigners Saturday

Korean visitors are invited to enjoy the annual ice fishing festival from Jan. 11 to Feb. 2, they added. Approximately 20,000 fishing holes will be pierced through the ice over a 2.1-kilometer area about the size of 24 soccer fields, and about 200 tons of "sancheoneo" will be released during the festival. Sancheoneo is a species of trout known to live only in very clean fresh water.

