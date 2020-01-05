LG Electronics inks partnership with Canadian startup on AI
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean tech firm, said Sunday it will joins hands with a Canadian startup to research and develop artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Under the partnership with Element AI Inc., LG Electronics will collaborate in developing human-like algorithms that can be applied to various products and services. The partnership was signed in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Element AI is a Montreal-based startup founded in 2016. Its founding members include renowned AI expert Yoshua Bengio, who is also a professor at the University of Montreal.
LG has been striving to expand its presence in the field of AI. This year, the company said one-third of its CES exhibition booth is occupied for its ThinQ AI solutions.
Under the theme of "Anywhere is home," LG said the ThinQ Zone at this year's CES will demonstrate AI services in four areas: homes, connected cars, virtual clothes fitting rooms and dining solutions with robots.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)