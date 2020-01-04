Korean-language dailies

-- Arrest warrants to be sought against Coast Guard officials during Sewol tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. eliminates Iranian big shot after Pyongyang hints provocation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump blows Middle Eastern 'explosive warehouse' (Donga llbo)

-- Counterattack of 'realistic fake,' fear of deepfakes becomes real (Segye Times)

-- U.S. kills Iranian commander with drone after warning N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae demands prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- War looms in Middle East as U.S. assassinates Iranian heavyweight (Hankyoreh)

-- Countdown starts for clash between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Iranian commander dies in U.S. attack (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Paradox of solar energy drive; crash of employment, sales, investment (Korea Economic Daily)

