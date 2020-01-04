Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:05 January 04, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Arrest warrants to be sought against Coast Guard officials during Sewol tragedy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. eliminates Iranian big shot after Pyongyang hints provocation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump blows Middle Eastern 'explosive warehouse' (Donga llbo)
-- Counterattack of 'realistic fake,' fear of deepfakes becomes real (Segye Times)
-- U.S. kills Iranian commander with drone after warning N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae demands prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- War looms in Middle East as U.S. assassinates Iranian heavyweight (Hankyoreh)
-- Countdown starts for clash between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Iranian commander dies in U.S. attack (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Paradox of solar energy drive; crash of employment, sales, investment (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At port, Moon encourages exports in 2020 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon vows more efforts to expand exports (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK