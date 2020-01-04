Today in Korean history
Jan. 5
1953 -- South Korean President Rhee Syng-man expresses his intention to resume diplomatic relations with Japan after meeting with the country's Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida.
1982 -- South Korea lifts nighttime curfew after 37 years.
2003 -- South Korea and Russia agree to cooperate to solve the North Korean nuclear issue in a peaceful manner.
2017 -- Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend and confidante of former President Park Geun-hye, appears at the Seoul Central District Court in her first formal hearing on a string of corruption charges in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that ultimately led to Park's ousting on March 10.
