S. Korea starts universal super high-speed internet service for entire country

Asia's fourth-largest economy ranks No. 1 among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members in terms of fiber optic cable internet connectivity penetration, yet it only started deliberating on the need to provide universal coverage in 2016. The country does suffer from so-called dead zones, where there are no or restricted services, with rural and fishing communities, as well as isolated homes in mountainous regions, not getting support. South Korea also has some 880,000 older buildings that do not have the necessary high-speed internet infrastructure.