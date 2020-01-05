Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 January 05, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Suwon 07/-5 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 08/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 13/01 Cloudy 20
(END)
