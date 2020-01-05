Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 January 05, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Suwon 07/-5 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 06/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/01 Cloudy 20

(END)

