Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S.-Iran tensions reach boiling point (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hanjin founder's children file complaint with tax tribunal over 85.2 bln won in inheritance taxes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Iran threatens to target 35 U.S. facilities, Trump prepared to strike back at 52 sites (Donga llbo)
-- Young people say they're interested in politics, just don't like seeing politicians (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Iran vows 'bloody revenge,' Trump threatens attacks on 52 sites (Segye Times)
-- Iran raises blood red flag of revenge, Trump threatens to attack 52 sites (Chosun Ilbo)
-- As U.S.-Iran tensions rise, S. Korea faces conundrum on sending troops to Strait of Hormuz (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Despite risks of war, Trump vows to respond to Iranian revenge with another strike (Hankyoreh)
-- 100 days to go until general elections to be held under new laws (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 50 pct of people want to see incumbent lawmakers replaced at next elections: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung to unveil even smarter 'AI TV' at CES (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea shifts gear to rev up autonomous driving (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's population declines in December (Korea Herald)
-- High school voters to get education about election (Korea Times)
(END)