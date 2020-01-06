Korean-language dailies

-- U.S.-Iran tensions reach boiling point (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hanjin founder's children file complaint with tax tribunal over 85.2 bln won in inheritance taxes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Iran threatens to target 35 U.S. facilities, Trump prepared to strike back at 52 sites (Donga llbo)

-- Young people say they're interested in politics, just don't like seeing politicians (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Iran vows 'bloody revenge,' Trump threatens attacks on 52 sites (Segye Times)

-- Iran raises blood red flag of revenge, Trump threatens to attack 52 sites (Chosun Ilbo)

-- As U.S.-Iran tensions rise, S. Korea faces conundrum on sending troops to Strait of Hormuz (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Despite risks of war, Trump vows to respond to Iranian revenge with another strike (Hankyoreh)

-- 100 days to go until general elections to be held under new laws (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 50 pct of people want to see incumbent lawmakers replaced at next elections: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung to unveil even smarter 'AI TV' at CES (Korea Economic Daily)

