(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 6)

The strait is very volatile, and our government is considering dispatching troops at the request of the United States as part of an international fleet. If the government decides to send our soldiers, South Korea could be mired in a war between Iran and the United States. Iran is not our enemy and can emerge as a huge market once economic sanctions are lifted. The Moon Jae-in administration should be extra careful about dispatching troops. It can learn from Japan, which decided to send its troops to the seas around Oman and the Gulf of Aden instead of the Strait of Hormuz.