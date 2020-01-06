(CES 2020) Large number of S. Korean companies to attend CES 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Some 390 South Korean companies, including a record number of startups, are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Seoul's tech agency said Monday.
The Korea Information and Communication Technology Industry Association said six conglomerates, 184 small and medium-sized enterprises and 200 startups are to exhibit at the world's largest technology conference, set to kick off Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The number is up from the 298 tallied last year and is the third-largest figure, following the U.S.'s 1,933 participating companies and China's 1,368, the agency said.
The number of South Korean startups taking part surged from 113 at last year's CES, the agency added.
