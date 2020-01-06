Go to Contents
Hyundai launches upgraded Kona EV in S. Korea

09:42 January 06, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Monday launched its upgraded all-electric Kona Electric model in South Korea to strengthen its eco-friendly lineup.

The 2020 Kona Electric comes with more features for driver and passenger convenience, including heated second-row seats, a 10.25-inch navigation system and an air filtration system, the company said in a statement.

The Kona Electric can travel up to 406 kilometers on a single charge and 13,587 Kona Electric models were sold in the domestic market last year, it said.

The upgraded Kona Electric, equipped with a 64-kilowatt-per-hour battery, is priced at 47 million won-49 million won (US$40,200-$42,000).

"The size of subsidies from the central and provincial governments for pure electric models has yet to be decided," a company spokesman said.

Last year, customers residing in Seoul could receive 13.5 million won in subsidies -- 9 million won from the central government and 4.5 million won from the Seoul Metropolitan Government -- for the purchase of an all-electric car.

The Kona Electric is also available in global markets such as the United States and Europe.

This image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Kona Electric being charged at a charging station. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

