'Parasite' wins best foreign film at Golden Globes
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" was named best foreign film at the Golden Globe Awards on Monday (Korean time).
In a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, "Parasite" won the honor, outclassing "The Farewell" by Lulu Wang, "Pain and Glory" by Pedro Almodovar, "Les Miserables" by Ladj Ly and "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma.
It is the first time that a South Korean-made film has won a prize at the accolades given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival" is a family satire that depicts the entrenched social class system through the lives of two families, one rich and one poor, with Bong's humor and suspense.
It was also nominated for best screenplay and best director at the Golden Globe Awards.
brk@yna.co.kr
