N.K. propaganda outlet slams Moon's pitch for peace
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet slammed President Moon Jae-in's recent pitch for peace on the Korean Peninsula, accusing him of having a "two-faced" attitude while clinging to what it called U.S. hostile policy against Pyongyang.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the criticism in a commentary complaining about South Korea's joint military exercises with the United States and introduction of weapons on the Korean Peninsula.
Referring to a December contribution by Moon carried on Project Syndicate, a global organization carrying op-ed commentaries by prominent figures, the propaganda outlet said it is a "deception and mockery" to talk about peace while escalating tensions on the peninsula with such military drills and weapons purchases.
The commentary said it is astounding that the people who have "ruined a rare opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations" are boasting of their achievements at a time when they should be deeply reflecting on themselves.
"South Korean authorities which ... pushed the situation on the Korean peninsula to a confrontation will never be freed of the responsibility, and will have to pay that price dearly," it said.
Meari, another propaganda outlet, carried a similar article, saying that South Korea "trapped itself" under the frame of alliance with the U.S., leaving itself with no ability to do anything without Washington.
"It is obvious for the North to not see any necessity in meeting its counterpart, as the South just reads the face of the U.S. while not doing what it should do," Meari said.
Inter-Korean relations remain stalled in the face of the limited progress in denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled his policy directions on key domestic and diplomatic issues for the new year through a four-day party meeting that wrapped up last week but made no mention of South Korea, according to the North's state media reports.
