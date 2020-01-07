(LEAD) (CES 2020) Structured framework needed for AI development: LG exec
By Joo Kyung-don
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Monday emphasized the need to share a structured framework for the development of artificial intelligence (AI), so that the industry can better deal with human-like machines.
Park Il-pyung, LG Electronics president and chief technology officer, outlined the South Korean tech giant's roadmap for AI development at a news conference ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The world's largest tech expo officially kicks off on Tuesday.
Under the title of "Levels of AI Experience: the Future of AI and the Human Experience," Park introduced LG's conceptual framework aligning with its AI brand, ThinQ, and the company's vision to connect people's lives with "intelligent touchpoints."
"We believe this AI experience is meaningful because it enables us to come up with more innovative ideas for the future," Park said. "Carry the homeness with you, wherever you go, whatever you do."
He also explained LG's framework for AI development, which consists of four levels -- efficiency, personalization, reasoning and exploration.
Efficiency, the first level, is where specific device and system functions can be automated through simple commands, which can be currently spotted in most voice-recognition devices.
Personalization is about pattern learning, which can optimize and personalize device functions, according to Park.
Reasoning, the third level, envisions AI devices collaborating and learning from each other to establish causality. Park said the final level, exploration, sees AI-enabled systems enable to develop new capabilities through forming and testing hypotheses to uncover new inferences, and allowing them to learn and improve.
On the stage, Park was joined by Jean-Francois Gagne, founder and CEO of Element AI Inc. LG inked a partnership with the Montreal-based company on AI development on Sunday.
"Together with LG Electronics, we hope that this work helps to set forth standards and principles that guide AI practitioners to consider a human-centric approach when building the future," Gagne said.
LG has been striving to expand its presence in the field of AI. This year, the company said one-third of its CES exhibition booth is occupied with its ThinQ AI solutions.
Under the theme of "Anywhere is home," LG's ThinQ Zone at CES 2020 will showcase AI services in four areas: homes, connected cars, virtual clothes fitting rooms and dining solutions with robots.
