07:02 January 07, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Only Oscars left for 'Parasite' director Bong (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Conservatives, liberals in 'frame war' in most hard-to-predict election (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea's 'new strategic weapon' could be MIRV missile: lawmaker (Donga llbo)
-- Gangnam a property speculation field for wealthy in 30s, 40s (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Iran abandons nuclear deal, Washington warns of 'major retaliation' (Segye Times)
-- Iran takes out nuclear card (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Spy agency concludes 'N. Korea cannot give up nuclear weapons': lawmaker (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments, Middle East in 'raging waves' (Hankyoreh)
-- Patriot missile units seen installed in mountain behind Cheong Wa Dae (Hankook Ilbo)
-- From helping kids go to sleep to feeding pets, artificial intelligence products go personal at CES 2020 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Oil price surge, stocks tumble amid Middle East tensions (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul on horns of dilemma over Hormuz Strait (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Parasite' wins Korea's first ever Golden Globe (Korea Herald)
-- 'Parasite' wins best foreign film award at Golden Globes (Korea Times)
(END)

