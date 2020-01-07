Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #boat capsizing

1 dead, 13 rescued after boat capsizes near Jeju

07:25 January 07, 2020

JEJU, South Korea, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- One person died and 13 others were rescued after a fishing boat capsized in seas near the country's southern resort island of Jeju early Tuesday, rescue officials said.

The 35-ton fishing boat, carrying 14 crew members, capsized in waters 37 kilometers west of Jeju's Chagwi Island at 00:48 a.m., according to the Korea Coast Guard.

While 13 crew members were rescued by two fishing boats near the accident scene, one crew member who was trapped inside the boat died at a Jeju hospital after being rescued by officials.

Rescue officials said strong waves likely caused the accident and said they plan to determine the exact cause.

An image of a boat accident (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK