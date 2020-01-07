S. Korea pursuing 9th straight berth in Olympic men's football tournament

Kim failed to secure the services of two of his prized assets, Lee Kang-in of the Spanish club Valencia CF and Paik Seung-ho of the German outfit SV Darmstadt 98, for the tournament. Because this AFC event isn't on FIFA's international match calendar, clubs aren't obligated to release their players for the occasion. Kim and some Korea Football Association (KFA) officials traveled to Europe last fall to try to convince clubs to make their South Korean players available. On Christmas Eve, Kim announced his roster with one spot open, hoping against hope that he could get Lee or Paik on board.

