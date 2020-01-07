(LEAD) (CES 2020) Samsung unveils new tech vision highlighting human-centered solutions
By Joo Kyung-don
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday unveiled its new vision highlighting human-centered solutions as the South Korean titan introduced its latest achievements in future technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and internet of things (IoT) ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) here.
Kim Hyun-suk, president and CEO of Samsung's Consumer Electronics division, unveiled what he calls the "Age of Experience" at the company's pre-show keynote in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kim said that the "Age of Experience" is about personalized technology that meets users' needs, emphasizing that it will change the way people interact with others, their communities and cities.
"In the Age of Experience, we need to rethink the space we have to accommodate our diverse and evolving lifestyles," Kim said. "What makes Samsung's approach unique is the fact that we have a very clear philosophy built around human-centered innovation. We build and create to solve problems and enhance people's lives.
As part of the company's tech vision, Samsung introduced a new AI-powered robot called Ballie. The small, rolling robot can serve as people's "life companion," according to Kim, as it can recognize a users' preferences and can control other smart devices to conduct home care services to satisfy their individual needs.
Sebastian Seung, Samsung's chief research scientist, said Ballie is an AI product that people can trust.
"On-device AI puts you in control of your information and protects your privacy, while still delivering the power of personalization," he said.
Seung also showcased personalized health solutions and announced that Samsung has collaborated with U.S. health care giant Kaiser Permanente to develop a home-based, virtual cardiac rehabilitation system named Heartwise.
The program tracks and collects data on the patient's heart conditions, helping users to partake in cardiac rehabilitation at home without taking time out of their everyday lives to travel to a hospital.
Samsung also unveiled its visions for smart cities, predicting that many challenges will emerge since 70 percent of the global population is expected to reside in cities by 2050.
Using the latest AI, 5G, IoT and edge computing technologies, Samsung presented smart city solutions in three areas: building, transport and community.
