Korea to spend big on original tech in bio sector
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to invest 419.3 billion won (US$359.7 million) this year to secure original technologies in the bio sector critical for bolstering the country's global competitiveness, the science ministry said Tuesday.
The figure represents a 10.1 percent increase from 380 billion won used the previous year, with emphasis placed on the development of new drugs utilizing artificial intelligence, medical equipment, neural research and big data, according to the ministry.
"The bio sector is a very important industry that requires players to secure original technologies to stay competitive on a global scale," the ministry said.
