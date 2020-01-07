Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Moon urges inter-Korean efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in proposed Tuesday that the two Koreas make concerted efforts to create the conditions for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit South Korea as agreed.
In his New Year's address, he also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to pushing for the resumption of two major inter-Korean projects -- the Kaesong industrial complex and Mount Kumgang tours -- as well as the reconnection of roads and railways.
----------------
(LEAD) Defense chief vows full preparedness amid N. Korean warnings of new weapon
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Tuesday that the military is fully prepared for any provocations by North Korea as the regime has warned of a "new strategic weapon."
In protest over the stalled denuclearization negotiations with the United States, Pyongyang warned last week that the world would witness a "new strategic weapon" in the near future and pledged to take a "shocking actual action."
----------------
(3rd LD) Korea's current account surplus widens to US$5.97 bln in Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus grew from a year earlier in November as its service account deficit narrowed, while its primary income account surplus expanded, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$5.97 billion in the month, up $840 million from the same month in 2018, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to consider release of oil reserves if Mideast tension worsens
SEOUL -- South Korea will consider releasing oil from its strategic oil reserves if there is a crisis on securing oil supplies amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following last week's killing of a top Iranian general by a U.S. drone strike, a senior government official said Tuesday.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom told a meeting with economy-related vice ministers that the country is fully prepared to deal with any fallout from the heightened tensions in the Middle East.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. needs to be more flexible in nuclear talks with N. Korea: Moon adviser
WASHINGTON -- A special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the United States needs to show flexibility to break the impasse in nuclear negotiations with North Korea.
Moon Chung-in spoke at a public seminar in Washington, saying the ongoing stalemate may force South Korea to break from its alignment with the U.S. and pursue an independent path toward inter-Korean economic cooperation.
----------------
N. Korean leader visits construction site in first 'field guidance' this year
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a fertilizer factory under construction in his first "field guidance" of 2020, state media said Tuesday, in an apparent move to highlight his drive for a "self-reliant" economy to overcome global sanctions.
The visit to the "Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory" under construction north of Pyongyang came five days after state media reported that Kim paid his respects at the mausoleum of his late grandfather and father to mark the new year.
----------------
(CES 2020) LG Display expected to make turnaround in H2: CEO
LAS VEGAS -- LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, is likely to make a turnaround in the second half of the year on the back of increased production capacity for TV-sized OLED sheets, the company's CEO said Monday.
LG Display's operating losses were projected to have surpassed 1 trillion won in 2019 due to falling LCD prices and massive investment in OLED facilities.
----------------
S. Korea pursuing 9th straight berth in Olympic men's football tournament
SEOUL -- South Korea's quest for a ninth straight trip to the Olympic men's football tournament will begin this week in Thailand.
Coached by Kim Hak-bum, South Korea will face China, Iran and Uzbekistan in Group C of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship, which will run in Thailand from Wednesday to Jan. 26. It will double as the Asian qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the top three countries punching tickets to the Japanese capital this summer.
----------------
'Winter Flower,' Younha's collaboration with RM, tops iTunes charts in 43 countries
SEOUL -- "Winter Flower," South Korean female singer Younha's collaborative song with BTS' RM, topped iTunes single charts in 43 countries Tuesday, her management agency said.
The first track of Younha's new album, "Unstable Mindset," released on Monday, made her the first South Korean female soloist to top the U.S. iTunes Top Song chart as the track sat atop the iTunes single charts in 43 countries and regions, according to C9 Entertainment.
(END)