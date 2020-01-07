6 cargo delivery firms fined for price fixing
14:28 January 07, 2020
SEJONG, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's anti-trust regulator said Tuesday it has fined six cargo delivery firms for allegedly conspiring to fix prices.
The six companies -- CJ Logistics, Korea Logistics, Sebang, KCTC, Global and Dongbang -- were ordered to pay a total of 6.8 billion won (US$5.8 million) in fines for price fixing, the Fair Trade Commission said.
The firms are accused of fixing prices between 2005 and 2018 in their delivery contracts for Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea's biggest shipbuilder, the commission said.
