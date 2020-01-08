Korean-language dailies

-- Moon calls for concerted efforts to realize Kim Jong-un visit to S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon: Improved inter-Korean relations can play role in strained U.S.-N.K. talks (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon urges inter-Korean efforts for Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit (Donga llbo)

-- Moon calls for inter-Korean efforts for Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon again broaches Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit issue (Segye Times)

-- Moon focuses on efforts for Kim Jong-un's visit, not on denuclearization (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Government's nuclear energy-free policy puts operation of the Wolseong-1, 2, 3 reactors at risk (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Pres. Moon again suggests Kim Jong-un's Seoul visit (Hankyoreh)

-- Population of Seoul metropolitan area outnumbers that of other regions (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon vows to stabilize home prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor will commercialize vertical takeoff and landing aircraft by 2028: CEO (Korea Economic Daily)

