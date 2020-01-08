(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 8)

The upsurge in the conflict between Washington and Tehran comes amid the North's repeated threats to return to provocations such as launching an intercontinental ballistic missile in a bid to draw concessions from the US. In his New Year's message at a key ruling party meeting last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the world would witness a "new strategic weapon" in the near future. He warned of a "shocking actual action" while accusing US President Donald Trump's administration of stalling for time in pursuit of its own political interests.