(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 8)

But the reality is an entirely different story. The administration's hefty spending only increased jobs — and mostly part-time at that — for the elderly while jobs for people in their 40s — the backbone of our economy — declined for 25 consecutive months. While full-time jobs decreased, part-time jobs increased as a result of the government's rapid hikes in the minimum wage. That's not all. The low income bracket's incomes only increased thanks to various types of government handouts. To put it differently, the government fixed its policy failures with taxes. The Korea Labor and Society Institute, a think tank, concluded that drastic increases in the minimum wage helped reduce — not raise — monthly incomes for lower income earners.