BTS to drop new album on Feb. 21

07:36 January 08, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band BTS will return to the local music scene next month with a new album, the group's management agency said Wednesday.

The group will put out "Map of the Soul: 7" on Feb. 21, the first release since it rolled out "Map of the Soul: Persona" in April last year, Big Hit Entertainment said.

The group topped the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the previous "Map of the Soul: Persona" last year, with its album sales reaching a record 3.7 million copies in South Korea.

Preorders for the upcoming album will begin Thursday, with additional details to be announced on WeVerse, the group's official fan community, the agency said.

BTS members pose for photos at the 34th Golden Disc Awards ceremony at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on Jan. 5, 2020. (Yonhap)

