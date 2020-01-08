Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Jan. 8
07:58 January 08, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Appeals court to rule on former President Lee Myung-bak for bribery and embezzlement
-- N.K. leader's birthday
-- 2nd day of confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee
Economy & Finance
-- Earnings guidance from Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics
-- Economy-related ministers discuss stimulus measures
(END)
Keyword