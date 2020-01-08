(CES 2020) LG Electronics to establish JV with Swiss firm for automotive solutions
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean electronics firm, announced Tuesday it will establish a joint venture with Swiss-based software firm Luxoft Holding Inc. to develop upgraded automotive solutions.
Under the deal, the two sides agreed to set up the JV in Santa Clara, California, in the first half of the year, which will develop digital cockpits based on LG's webOS Auto platform, rear-seat entertainment system and other mobility services.
The deal was signed in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest tech expo.
LG said the JV will reinforce its webOS Auto ecosystem in the industry. WebOS Auto is a Linux-based automotive infotainment platform specially designed to provide solutions for connected cars.
