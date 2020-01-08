Samsung Electronics 2019 operating earnings down 52.9 pct. to 27.71 tln won
08:43 January 08, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday estimated its 2019 operating profit at 27.71 trillion won (US$ 23.8 billion), down 52.9 percent from a year earlier.
Annual sales decreased 5.8 percent to 229.52 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
