S. Korea resumes exports of persimmons to Vietnam

11:00 January 08, 2020

SEJONG, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it has resumed exports of persimmons to Vietnam after the two countries reached an agreement on terms over quarantine conditions.

Exports of persimmons to Vietnam have been stalled since 2015 when Vietnam adopted a new quarantine regulation that called for tougher examinations for possible disease and pest infection, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

South Korea has been providing necessary documents to Vietnam and carried out negotiations to promptly resume the exports, the ministry said.

Annual shipments of persimmons to Vietnam were estimated at around 250 tons before 2015.

The country's combined exports of persimmons reached 6,444 tons in the first 11 months of last year, with Malaysia being the biggest destination.

