Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Electronics 2019 operating earnings down 10 pct. to 2.43 tln won

14:49 January 08, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday estimated its 2019 operating profit at 2.43 trillion won (US$ 2.1 billion), down 10 percent from a year earlier.

Annual revenue increased 1.6 percent to 62.3 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK