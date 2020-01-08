Star free agent re-signs with original KBO club

The 33-year-old has spent his entire 11-year Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) career with the Giants. In 2019, he batted .301 with 22 home runs, 83 RBIs, 85 runs scored and 30 doubles in 141 games, putting together one of his most productive seasons even as offensive numbers across the KBO fell with the adoption of a "de-juiced" ball. He ranked among the top 10 in the league in home runs, runs scored and hits.